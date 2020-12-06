Randolph "Randy" C. Mosher

Mar. 13, 1953 - Dec. 1, 2020

WARRENSBURG - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Randolph "Randy" C. Mosher on December 1, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born March 13, 1953 in Saratoga, he was the son of the late Earl and Shirley (Rounds) Mosher and step-father, James Black.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Warrensburg Central School where he attended BOCES for auto body repair. Randy spent the next 40 years working in body shops and also as an insurance adjuster.

Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, watching NASCAR, and admiring classic cars.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his father-in-law, Keith Brannock.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lori Mosher of Warrensburg; his daughter, Miranda Mosher of Tupper Lake; and his dog, Jillian and cat, Harley. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Nancy Brannock; father-in-law, Doug Allen (Judy); as well as his brothers and sisters-in-law and their families.

At Randy's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

