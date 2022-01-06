Randy James Allen

Sept. 26, 1971 - Jan. 3, 2022

WILTON – Randy James Allen, 50, of Wilton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Born September 26, 1971 in Corinth, he was the son of the late Martin J. and Elaine (Sherman) Allen.

Randy attended Corinth Central School.

He enjoyed being outdoors while camping and fishing. He loved hanging with his friends, especially Herb Anderson. Above all, Randy loved getting together with his family and having cookouts.

Survivors include his children: James (Kate) Allen, Brianna Allen (Matt Merrihew), Jay Allen; his grandson, Elliot Allen; his two sisters: Karen Allen and Robin Blackmon; his brothers: Martin Allen and Oscar Ovitt; as well as many nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Friends may call Monday, January 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Donations in memory of Randy may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.