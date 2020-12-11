Menu
Randy R. Trombly
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY

Randy R. Trombly

Mar. 21, 1948 - Dec. 9, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Randy R. Trombly, 72, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Wesley Rehabilitation Center. Born March 21, 1948 in Plattsburgh, he was the son of the late George and Florence (VanHeuverzwyn) Trombly.

He graduated from Beekmantown High School Class of 1965. Randy married the love of his life, Linda Huffer on December 31, 1993 in Argyle. He retired from IBEW 910 as an electrician after 40 years of service in Watertown.

Randy was a well-known local musician and was a member of the band Over the Moon as a bass guitar player with his best friend, Bob "Burger" Kublis. He also enjoyed hockey, tennis, working on cars and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Randy was predeceased by his sister, Bonnie Pender.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Linda Trombly of Queensbury; children: Scott Trombly (Val) of Plattsburgh, Cassie Barajas of Las Vegas, NV, Shawn Patrick (Diane) of Queensbury, and Amanda Ireus of Clifton Park; grandchildren: Robin Trombly, Taylor Fireman, Aubrey Barajas, Ella Patrick, and Amiyah Ireus; best friend, Bob Kublis (Cheryl).

At Randy's request there will be no calling hours or services.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Randy's memory can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Randy's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This is sad to hear. Randy could light up a room. He will be missed.
Dennis Monahan, Mary Morgan
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Randy was a favorite of mine. He is in a good place with no pain or troubles. God Bless
Kelly Thimineur LPN Wesley
December 12, 2020
Linda I am so sorry for your loss. I loved Randy.
Colleen Keihm
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results