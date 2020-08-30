Ray Wynn

Sept. 29, 1928 - July 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY - On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Ray Wynn passed away peacefully, at home in Queensbury, after a lengthy illness.

Ray was the eldest of three born to Catherine (Cronin) and Ray Wynn Sr on Sept. 29, 1928.

Ray graduated from St. Mary's Academy where in the words of his mother, he "tried the patience of the good nuns." At the prodding of his family he enrolled at Siena College where they hoped he would become a "man of the cloth" to follow in the footsteps of his cousin Father Joseph Dowd and his aunt, Sister Catherine Patricia. However, he opted for going into business which led him to the U.S. Navy. He served three years aboard the USS Albany during the Korean War. Later on, he owned a wholesale beer business followed by rental properties.

Upon leaving the Navy Ray and Ethel were married on Sept. 5, 1955. Father Joseph Dowd performed the ceremony. They couldn't have asked for a happier, fun filled life together and thanked God for it.

Ray's love of the outdoors started when he was nine-years-old, chasing rabbits in the fields along Ridge Road and dropping fishing lines into brooks. Later the Adirondacks became stamping ground.

Ray spent several months in the Mojave desert in California as a guest of his longtime friend Johnny Thorpe, and also in the streams of Idaho, Wyoming, Canada and along the Canadian border.

Ray also enjoyed gardening, yearly trips up and down the coast of Maine, and dining at famous clubs such as the Pump Room in Chicago.

He and Ethel belonged to the Cotillion Dance Club of Albany and enjoyed dancing at the Otesaga in Cooperstown, and at the Glens Falls Country Club for many years.

They attended four Presidential Balls in Washington D.C. attending the Reagan Ball followed by George H.W. Bush ending with two honoring Bill Clinton.

Ray belonged to many sportsmans organizations including The Essex County Fish League, The NYS Fish League, The Pharoah Mountain Sportman's Alliance, The National Trappers and NYS Trappers Associations, Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club, NYS Houndsman Conservation Association, Eastern Adirondack, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Ohio Trappers Associations and the National Rifle Association and the NYS Conservation Council.

He was a charter member of the USS Albany Association, 30 year member and secretary of the Kiwanis Club of Lake George with his share of awards, including the George F. Hixson medal, past president of the Italian-American Club and secretary of that club. He was active in The American Legion Post No. 374, The VFW No. 6196, the Marine Corps League Memorial Detachment No. 2, Correspondent for "40 and 8" Voiture No. 1186 Warren County, the Elks Club, the Niabi Hunting Club, and NTA Director of the Eastern Adirondacks Trappers Association.

Ray found much pleasure in his granddaughters: Carly and Tyra (Sissy) Wynn. He, with his wife, had the enjoyable task of babysitting them on Mondays from the time they were babies until they no longer needed a sitter.

The girls knew they were beautiful, as their grampy often reminded them, because "they looked just like him!"

Besides his parents Ray is predeceased by a nephew, David Wynn, and a brother in-laws: Paul Jarvis and Col. H.J. Merritt; his sister in-laws: Una Wynn, Rose Merritt, Mary (Dolly) Cutler, Janice Dietrich and Florence D'Angelo.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel; his daughter Pamela(George) Sigut; his son Michael (Star) Wynn; his granddaughters: Carly and Tyra (Sissy) Wynn; his sister Mary (Paul) Jarvis of Star Lake; his brother William (Una) Wynn; as well as several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Burial with full military honors was at St. Mary"s cemetery in South Glens Falls under the direction of our friend and neighbor Mark Radloff, Radloff Funeral Home Inc., Glens Falls.

The family thanks Father Tony of St. Michaels of South Glens Falls, Mark Radloff, and Joyce Moulton for wonderful care.

Please feel free to help a needy person or group with Ray in mind.

"I have nothing but happy, fun memories anytime I was with Ray. He will be missed by many! Today's world would be a much better place if there were more people like Ray in it." (Mike Marsyada, Hazle Township, Pa.).

Ray valued his family and friendships and enjoyed remembering the good times. We plan to do the same.