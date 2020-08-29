Raymond F. Scribner

June 14, 1937 - Aug. 24, 2020

WEST PAWLET, Vt. - Raymond Frederick Scribner passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Ray was born on June 14, 1937 in Granville, the son of the late Bryan and Alice (Ballard) Scribner.

Ray grew up in Tinmouth, Vermont. He graduated in 1955 from Granville High School.

His work history from 18 years old till retirement was at Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville. He started in the sawmill and 49 years later retired as vice president of manufacturing and held a seat on the board of trustees. He retired in 2004.

Ray was an avid hunter and was integral in helping to build the Kate Hollow Club, of which he was a long-standing member.

He coached Granville Little League for many years and was active at the Little League field in any capacity he was needed. Ray was a Red Sox fan through and through.

He and Mary Ann were bowlers and Ray found enjoyment in his Wednesday night card games.

Ray married his best friend and love of his life Mary Ann McHenry in 1958. Together they built a beautiful home in West Pawlet, Vermont, in which to raise their family. Their compound was loving referred to "Green Acres." Ray was immensely proud of his lawn and gardens.

Ray was predeceased by his parents; a brother Bryan and his sister Charlotte Combs. Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann; his daughter Connie Resetar (Andy); his sons: Eric (Laura) and Greg (Michele). Raymond was blessed with seven grandchildren: Meghan (Patrick), Ashley (Brett), Michael, Codi, Joshua (Lauren), Taylor (Shawn), Rheagan (Shawn) and his four great grandchildren: Gianna, Jude, Brodie and Cody.

Ray was laid to eternal rest in the Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet, Vermont.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

The family has suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Granville Little League.

Attention of Robin Dodge, 82 Church St., Granville, NY 12832, Granville Rescue Squad, PO Box 153, Granville, NY 12832 or the West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 87, West Pawlet, VT 05775.