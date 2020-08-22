Raymond W. Mercier

Jan 25, 1930 - Aug 19, 2020

BALLSTON SPA – Raymond W. Mercier, 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, following a long illness.

Born on Jan. 25, 1930 in Piercefield, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Edith (Ruhle) Mercier.

Ray attended Corinth High School.

He joined the United States Navy on March 3, 1947, serving on the USS Power and the USS Snyder until his honorable discharge in 1952.

Ray married the love of his life, Geraldine Winslow, and the couple resided for many years in Ballston Spa. She passed away Jan. 23, 2013.

He was a logger and truck driver for many years before taking the position as head mechanic at BFI in Latham for several years. He also worked at (Van Patten) Country Club Acres in Clifton Park, and retiring at Hicks Rubbish Removal in Ballston Lake.

Ray was a former member of the VFW Post 358 of Ballston Spa for several years.

He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting, fishing and camping. He spent many years at The Checkered Lodge in Black Pond. If he wasn't home, you could always find him at camp.

Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He was always willing to help others when needed.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his first wife, Betty; his only sister, Shirley Seney; one son, Wayne Mercier; one grandson, Jack Mercier; and three stepchildren, Phyllis Thomas, Peter Haines and Jerry Haines.

Survivors include two children from his first marriage, Toni Mercier and Timothy Mercier; two children from his second marriage, Raymond Mercier (Beth) of Colorado and Bambi Becker (Patrick) of Ballston Spa; one step-daughter, Linda Allen (Doug) of Ballston Spa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the staff at 3 Victoria at Wesley Health Care Center for their kindness, love and support given to Ray during his stay.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorials take the form of donations to the Association for the Blind, 144 Ridge St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.