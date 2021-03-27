Raymond G. Neumann

May 12, 1938 - Mar. 25, 2021

KINGSBURY – Raymond G. Neumann, 82, a long-time resident of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully, March 25, 2021, after a short illness. Born May 12, 1938 in Glendale, Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Olga (Olsen) and Fred Neumann, Sr.

Ray attended South Glens Falls High School. On September 10, 1960, Ray married the love of his life, Barbara Brayton, at the Presbyterian Church in Queensbury.

For 20 years he worked as powerplant operator for Finch Pruyn in Glens Falls.

Ray had a passion for old classic cars, owning over 60 in his lifetime. He enjoyed working in the garage, fixing up the cars for resale. Ray loved to garden, often trying to feed his daughters the tomatoes, which they politely refused. He was an accomplished wood worker and made many items for his family, including furniture, toy furniture and doll houses.

Ray had a great sense of humor and always managed to put a smile on his family's face. Most of all, Ray's family was the center of his life. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Besides his parents, Ray was predeceased by his brother, Fred Neumann, Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Neumann of Kingsbury; his daughters: Brenda Barlow and her significant other, Randy Klena of Greenfield Center, Kerry Carlisle and her husband, Greg of Kingsbury, Kelly Savasta and her husband, Frank of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Heather Baker and her husband, Bradd; and their children: Jayden and Taytum, Stanley Barlow and his significant other, Katie; and their child, Avery; Codee Carlisle, Taylor Carlisle, Frank Savasta and his fiance, Amber Marshall; and his daughter, Brynlie, and Asia Savasta; several nieces nephews and cousins; as well as his beloved dog, Barney.

Due to the current pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Ray's family wishes to extend a special thank you for the care provided from the staff at Glens Falls Hospital ICU.

Memorial donations in memory of Ray may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

