Raymond J. Palmer Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Raymond J. Palmer, Sr.

Jan. 20, 1926 - Oct. 2, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Raymond J. Palmer, Sr., 95, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center with his family by his side.

He was born on January 20, 1926 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Francis and Ruth (Langworthy) Palmer, Sr.

Raymond was a World War ll Veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Pacific Theatre. During his military service he received the American Theatre Medal, Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal with three stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one star and was a life member of the Queensbury VFW Post 6196.

Following his military service Raymond was employed by Ciba Geigy/Hercules as a Chemical Technician until his retirement in 1986.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife, Sylvia to Naval Reunions as well as being an avid outdoorsman, hiking and camping.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Sylvia who passed away in 2012, an infant son, James Raymond Palmer; son, Henry Palmer; daughter, Gloria Hedrick; three sisters, Ester LaPoint, Doris Smith, June Howk and a brother, Francis Palmer, Jr.

Survivors include his children: Raymond Palmer, Jr. (Michele) of Hurley, NY, Clyde Palmer, Sr. (June) of Glens Falls, Debra McGarr (William, Jr.) of VA, Tammy Sommer (David) of Queensbury, Jeffery Palmer, Sr., (Connie) of Argyle, Heather McGarr (Jeffery) of CT and Sarah Hawkins (Randy) of Queensbury. He is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews; his sister, Shirley Saville of Argyle; his daughter-in-law, Kathy Palmer of Hudson Falls; and a son-in-law, Michael Hedrick or Rodman, NY.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Burial will follow with Naval Military Honors at the Pine View Cemetery.

Calling hours are scheduled on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. till noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.

The family would like to thank Nick, Ann, Dion and the East Wing Staff at the Glens Falls Center for the care shown to their dad.

For those who wish on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home - Queensbury
53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY
Oct
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home - Queensbury
53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Ray was a good man, he will be missed
Thomas P Lewry
October 22, 2021
My heart continues to ache...I have been thinking of all the time I spent with Pa over the years, but especially growing up ... and especially my Christmas Eve visits ... memories to last a life time ... thanks to all the Palmer clan for making me a part of the family
Michael Cozzens
Family
October 8, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Palmer family. I grew up next to the Palmer family in West Glens Falls, and remember them fondly.
Peter W Cozzens
Other
October 8, 2021
Ray was such a nice man always happy with a big smile, Sending our thoughts and prayers
Renee and Kevin
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Please know that we are sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family at this difficult time.
Truax Family
Other
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
October 5, 2021
Thank you for your service. You are relieved. Rest in peace.
J J Kulas SCPO, USN
October 5, 2021
To Ray and the entire Palmer family, Mary and I would like to extend our sympathy on the loss of your loved one, may he Rest In Peace. Don and Mary Sayut
Don Sayut
Other
October 5, 2021
