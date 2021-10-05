Raymond J. Palmer, Sr.

Jan. 20, 1926 - Oct. 2, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Raymond J. Palmer, Sr., 95, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center with his family by his side.

He was born on January 20, 1926 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Francis and Ruth (Langworthy) Palmer, Sr.

Raymond was a World War ll Veteran of the United States Navy serving in the Pacific Theatre. During his military service he received the American Theatre Medal, Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal with three stars, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one star and was a life member of the Queensbury VFW Post 6196.

Following his military service Raymond was employed by Ciba Geigy/Hercules as a Chemical Technician until his retirement in 1986.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife, Sylvia to Naval Reunions as well as being an avid outdoorsman, hiking and camping.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Sylvia who passed away in 2012, an infant son, James Raymond Palmer; son, Henry Palmer; daughter, Gloria Hedrick; three sisters, Ester LaPoint, Doris Smith, June Howk and a brother, Francis Palmer, Jr.

Survivors include his children: Raymond Palmer, Jr. (Michele) of Hurley, NY, Clyde Palmer, Sr. (June) of Glens Falls, Debra McGarr (William, Jr.) of VA, Tammy Sommer (David) of Queensbury, Jeffery Palmer, Sr., (Connie) of Argyle, Heather McGarr (Jeffery) of CT and Sarah Hawkins (Randy) of Queensbury. He is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, nephews; his sister, Shirley Saville of Argyle; his daughter-in-law, Kathy Palmer of Hudson Falls; and a son-in-law, Michael Hedrick or Rodman, NY.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

Burial will follow with Naval Military Honors at the Pine View Cemetery.

Calling hours are scheduled on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. till noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678.

The family would like to thank Nick, Ann, Dion and the East Wing Staff at the Glens Falls Center for the care shown to their dad.

For those who wish on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.