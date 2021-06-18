Menu
Raymond M. Philion
Niskayuna High School
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY

Raymond M. Philion

ROTTERDAM - Raymond M. Philion, 87, of Rotterdam passed away at the Schenectady Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Monday, June 14, 2021. Born in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Raymond F. and Margaret (Gorman) Philion.

He was a graduate of Niskayuna High School. Raymond served his country in the Navy from 1951-55. He was employed as a printer for Clerity Publishing and the Daily Gazette.

Raymond was a member of the Rotterdam Seniors and the VFW. He was passionate about hunting and fishing. Raymond in his spare time volunteered in the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen. He was also an avid lover of Irish comedy.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Kathleen Perrone.

Raymond is survived by his wife Ruth (McEwen) Philion; his three daughters: Catherine Philion of Niskayuna, Annette Shafer of Rotterdam and Mary Schaffhouser (Mark) of Horseheads, NY; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Raymond will be on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12 noon at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be from 11-12 noon prior to the service.

Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Contributions can be made in Raymond's memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302.

To leave a message of condolence, you may got to www.bondfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
So sorry to his family for his loss. I remember he loved hunting and his beagles. Glad he had a good long life. ✝
Judie Atchinson
Friend
June 18, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 18, 2021
