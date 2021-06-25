Raymond V. St. John

April 3, 1935 - June 23, 2021

GANSEVOORT – Raymond V. St. John, 86, of Gansevoort, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Slate Valley Center for Rehab and Nursing.

Born on April 3, 1935 in Glens Falls, son of the late Homer and Nellie (Billings) St. John.

In July of 1954, he joined the United States Air Force.

Raymond married Sylvia Phillips in 1960 in Queensbury. They were married for 45 years before she passed away in 2005.

After his time in the Air Force, Raymond was a long-time employee of Griffin Lumber.

One of his hobbies was woodworking, he even had a shop at home. In his younger years, he enjoyed roller-skating and even taught some classes locally.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Thomas St. John; a sister-in-law, Susan St. John; and a great-grandchild, Joseph Ryan Donahue.

Survivors include his children, Sandra Hayes and her husband, Kenneth, Linda St. John and her partner, David Gibbs, and Jennifer St. john; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Todd) Benson, Becky (Joseph) Donahue, Eric, Jr. (Laura) Thompson, Amanda Neron and Lisa (Joseph) Elia; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Samuel St. John; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

As per the family's request, there will be no services.

Donations in Raymond's memory may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 100 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

