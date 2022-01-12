Raymond J. Steidle, Sr.

June 22, 1941 - Dec. 2, 2021

COBLESKILL/ARGYLE - Raymond J. Steidle Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on June 22, 1941, in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late George and Josephine (Bergmueller) Steidle.

On August 30, 1969, he married Deborah Schultz at St. Patrick's Church in Millerton, NY. They spent 52 years together until her passing just a few weeks before Ray, on November 22, 2021.

Ray was the owner/operator of Deb-Ray Dairy in Cobleskill along with his wife. He loved his life on the farm caring for the cows and all his other animals. Ray enjoyed being outdoors and will always be remembered for having a joke ready to tell at any given moment.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Mark Steidle (Jen), Kevin Steidle (Lisa), and Ray Steidle, Jr. (Colleen); his grandchildren: Mark II, Matthew (Ivory), Michael and Megan Steidle, Kristen (Ed), Kasey, and Connor Steidle, and Joseph (Marissa), Julia, Jaclyn, and Jessica Steidle; his great-grandchildren: Olivia, Mason, Summer, Finley, and Adalina, his siblings: George Steidle, Susan Niesobecki and her husband, Ed, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours for both Raymond and Deborah will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Masks are required.

A Memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2:00 p.m. at the church. To watch the livestream of the service please visit our website.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Ray's memory can be made to Catholic Charities Glens Falls/Warrensburg, 35 Broad St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.