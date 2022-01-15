Menu
Raymond J. Steidle Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
123 Main Street
Argyle, NY

Raymond J. Steidle, Sr.

COBLESKILL/ARGYLE - Raymond J. Steidle Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours for both Raymond and Deborah will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. Masks are required.

A Memorial service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2:00 p.m. at the church. To watch the livestream of the service please visit our website.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 15, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Deepest sympathies to the entire Steidle family from the Surch family in Canada. We were so saddened to learn of Ray´s passing. Ray was always so good to call and keep in touch with my parents Ernest and, since his passing, Georgette. Always so upbeat. We will miss both Ray and Debbie and have them and you in our prayers.
Ann Surch
Friend
January 17, 2022
