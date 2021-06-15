Rebecca "Becky" A. Howe

April 30, 1955 - June 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Rebecca "Becky" A. Howe, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a long, hard battle with cancer on June 10, 2021 at the family home on Howe Drive in Queensbury, NY.

Becky was born in Manhattan, NY on April 30, 1955 to the late Jerry and Kezia (Winsten) Howe. Becky was the oldest of five children and she took control. Becky was a force of nature - tall, strong, bossy, funny, adventurous and beautiful. She grew up loving the outdoors, playing with her friends, helping to build the family home and caring for animals. Anyone that knows her has their own incredible story of their life with Becky.

After graduating from Queensbury High School she attended college in Colorado. After a time of living in NYC with her grandfather Archer Winsten, a film critic and ski writer, she followed her passion to Hollywood. Becky was a model and actress. She was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, which led her to friendships with Wilt Chamberlain, Donnie Most, Danny Devito and others along with several roles in movies and a dabble in theater. Becky had a magnetism about her that made a lasting impression with everyone she met, so much that the character on Cheers, Rebecca Howe was created with Becky in mind.

After moving back to NY, following in her mother's footsteps, Becky completed her Special Education Teaching Degree from Saint Rose. She began her teaching career in Wells, NY and then ventured back to the West to teach in the Denver City School Districts.

Becky was predeceased by her father Jerry, mother Kezia "Dusty", sister Suzanne, brother Quentin and great niece Aurora Quinn. Remaining to cherish her memories are brother Scott Howe (Sandi); and sister Marcy Ballard, both of Queensbury; nephews: Kris Howe (Jennifer), Nate Howe (Ashlee), Steven Bombard (Katelyn) and Ethan Ballard; and nieces: Samantha, Hailey and Kendra Ballard; along with her aunt, Martha Winsten; and several cousins and great nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Karen Buttling. The family is forever grateful for the act of kindness by Karen for accompanying Becky home from Colorado and helping us to care for her in her final days.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Becky's name can be made to North Country Wild Care: website: northcountrywildcare.org or can be mailed to PO Box 63, Lake George, NY 12845.

For those who wish online condolences may be made the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.