Rebecca Sue Kretzer
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Rebecca Sue Kretzer

Mr. 20, 1972 - Mar. 20, 2021

GRANVILLE – Rebecca Sue Kretzer, age 49, passed away at Washington Center. Becky was born on March 20, 1972 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY the daughter of Gary and Darlene (Hall) Kretzer.

Becky attended the Truthville Christian Academy and graduated from Granville High School and BOCES in 1990.

During high school she worked part time at Ames Dept. Store in Granville. After graduation she worked for Burton Snowboard in Manchester, VT. She was also employed at Washington County Social Services for several years and most recently at Change Healthcare (McKesson) in Queensbury.

She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Granville

Becky was predeceased by her father, Gary; grandparents: Willard and Alta Hall and Theodore and Lois (Kretzer) Decker; several uncles on both sides.

She will be very missed by her mother Darlene; and her siblings: Marc, Sr. (Pat) and Cyndi (Emily). She was blessed with a nephew Marc, Jr.; and her boyfriend James "Yabba" Taplin; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Washington Center in Argyle especially Sue Bassett, Tracy and others who cared for her and kept her comfortable.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville with Pastor Kevin Gebo presiding. Friends may call from 1-2 PM. Covid restrictions apply, you must wear a mask while in the funeral home and we are limited in capacity. Please be patient while you are waiting to enter. Burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery in Truthville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Truthville Christian Academy, PO Box 157, North Granville, NY 12854


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St., Granville, NY
Apr
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St., Granville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
She will be missed such a gentle soul
Theresa picou
April 2, 2021
I will miss you Becky fly high with the angels my friend.
Wendy Watson
April 2, 2021
So very sad to hear of Becky's passing. I worked with her for nearly four years and she and I gave each other many laughs. I will miss her dearly...
Dante Orsini
March 30, 2021
