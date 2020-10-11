Regina Gladys Porter

WARRENSBURG - Regina Gladys Porter of Jenni Jill Loop passed away in her sleep the evening of October 5, 2020, at the home of her caretaker and special friend Paula Sheridan. She was the daughter of Dennis Elmer and Frances Helen (O'Brien) Cripps.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband James Albert Porter in 1995, after 43 years of marriage, and her brother Kenneth Francis Cripps. While they were engaged, Jim had an accident and lost his leg. When she went to the hospital to visit for the first time he said "I guess this is it." She replied "You're not getting away that easy."

Her sister Julia Cripps, along with Julia's wife, Lucille D. Jones, from South Carolina, are her only surviving relatives.

Although Regina and Jim never had children, they were involved with many children's lives, including Regina's godchild Riley Fisk. After Jim's death Regina established the annual $500 James Porter Scholarship for a graduating senior from a single parent home at Warrensburg High School.

Regina was born in Manhattan, a real "New York City gal." She graduated from William Cullen Bryant High School in 1945. Due to family circumstances she could not go to college and thus needed to get a job. She worked for Mobil Oil for 33 years, working her way up from typing pool to become secretary to one of the Vice Presidents.

For many years Regina and Jim vacationed at Trout Lake in a home they purchased, until 1981 when they bought a house in Warrensburg and became very active in the community, reinforcing their strong belief in helping others. Regina had a deep love and respect for her life in the Adirondacks and cherished her many friends here. (Some may recall her favorite greeting, "It's been a long time between drinks!")

Her proudest accomplishment was receiving her AA Degree from Adirondack Community College at the age of 57 with high honors, fulfilling a life-long ambition to attend college.

Regina was a communicant of St. Cecilia"s Church. Over the years, she was a member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, Past President of the Warren County Republican Women, Trustee of Richards Library, member of the boards of the Friends of Crandall Library, Lake George Arts Project, International Arts and Culture Association, Warrensburg Beautification, Inc., and Warrensburgh Historical Society. She was also Editor of the Loft Press and past president of the Haskell Brothers VFW Post #4821 Women's Auxiliary.

Visiting hours will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at St. Cecelia's Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00.

Rite of Committal will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery.

Trustees of her estate and long time friends, Sandi Parisi and Lanette Bowman, would like to thank all the aides who took care of Regina for the past 10 plus years, especially Paula Sheridan and Susan Moffitt who each took her into their homes during the last eight months due to Covid 19, and Barbara Turner and Linda Johnson, a special caregivers. More than 20 people over the years assisted with her care with love and great devotion.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to the James Porter Scholarship Fund c/o Doug Duell, Chairman, Warrensburg Student Scholarship Association, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

