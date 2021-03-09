Reynaldo "Rey" Y. Torres

Dec. 7, 1940 - Feb. 22, 2021

DIAMOND BAR, CA - Reynaldo Ylagan Torres, 80, died on February 22, 2021, after several years of suffering with pulmonary fibrosis. Rey was born on December 7, 1940, in Batangas, Philippines.

He was gifted with a keen intelligence, artistic sensitivity, and a love of singing. His passion for sketching and drawing led him to study Architecture at the University of Santo Tomas (St. Thomas Aquinas) in Manila, Philippines. He then worked in Vietnam and Guam, where he met his future wife, Princesita Reyes. They were married at the Cathedral in Guam on February 24, 1968, and eventually moved to Southern California, where they raised their three children: Portia, Rendell, and Prances.

Rey was a deeply prayerful Catholic man, a devoted husband, and a loving father who always desired the best for his family - not necessarily the finest material things but excellence in eternal things that matter to God. He was known among relatives and friends as a humble, cheerful, friendly man who could also be quite the jokester. He loved to drive his family to Yosemite and other national parks for annual camping trips and later visited various continents, often engaging with locals, especially with his sympathetic heart for the poor, the suffering, and those whom the world ignores or discards.

In retirement he and his wife Sita blossomed in their Catholic Christian faith, praying and volunteering at their home parish of St. Denis and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels.

Ever an artist, Rey continued to develop his drawing and painting prowess, and branched out into new media like ceramic art with astonishing color and detail. He was a thoughtful and expressive soul, humbly self-deprecating while sometimes summoning his hidden personal charisma to speak effusively about his wife and children at momentous moments. His last few years of progressive and unremitting suffering deepened his devotion to Jesus and Mary, galvanized his family's love for him and for each other, and purified their spiritual surrender to the inscrutable designs of the merciful God.

He is predeceased by his parents Pedro and Eduvigis Torres, his brother Roman, and sisters Anita, Sofia, and Elena.

He is survived by Sita, his dearly beloved wife of 53 years; his children: Portia (John) Maisano-Torres, Fr. Rendell Torres (Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany), Prances (Mike) Torres; granddaughter Ria Pacita Maisano-Torres; grandson Gianni Rocco Maisano-Torres; and many relatives and friends who loved him.

A wake and vigil service was held on Saturday, March 6 at St. Denis Church, Diamond Bar. The funeral Mass was offered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels, Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Donations in memory of Reynaldo Torres may be sent to the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart of Los Angeles, ATTN: Mother Gloria Therese, O.C.D., 920 East Alhambra Road, Alhambra, CA 91801, or to the parishes of Our Lady of Hope, 9 Wheeler Ave., Whitehall, NY 12887, or St. Ann's Church, Fort Ann, NY 12827.