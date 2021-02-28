Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Bello
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021

Richard Bello

June 30, 1955 - Feb. 14, 2021

PUNTA GORDA, FL - Richard Bello, 65, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Bayfront Health- Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Richard was born June 30, 1955 in Rome, New York to the late Martin and Gloria (Castro) Bello. He grew up in Argyle, NY and always loved his hometown. He was a retired mechanical carpenter and moved to Punta Gorda in 2015 from Glens Falls, New York.

He is survived by his loving partner, Connie Slater of Punta Gorda, FL and his family; daughters: Elizabeth (Keith) Abbey of Fort Ann, NY and Rickele Bello of Fort Edward, NY; a son, Scott (Melissa) Bello of Queensbury, NY; twin sister, Anna (Ray) Schubert of Villages, FL and sisters: Sharon Ramirez of Punta Gorda, FL, Martina "Tina" (Bob) Sloan of Amsterdam, NY; three brothers: Martin, Jr. (Sharon) Bello of Newport, NC, Angelo "Joe" (Audrey) Bello of Argyle, NY and Ronald Bello of Punta Gorda. He is also survived by his greatest loves, grandchildren: Kyle Abbey, Trenton Bello and Damien Stutsman. Rick had the love of many families over his lifetime, including the Naylor family, Durkee family, and Slater family. His love of life has been spread to the countless nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles (Mary Ann and the legendary, Uncle Tito).

Rick's life was full of dancing, laughter and football. His memories will always lie in the time he spent with Charlie Wood, building Storytown and the Great Escape in Lake George, NY. His family and friends will always remember him with a glass of wine, dancing shoes, and his memorable "football soup" on Sundays.

Memorial contributions may be made as a tribute gift in Rick's memory to the Double H. Ranch in Lake Luzerne, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry Audrey for the loss of a family member.
Veronica and Butch
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Will always remember Rick as a very special class mate. We had lots of fun together, many great memories. He will always be in my thoughts & prayers!
Randy & Alisa (Brown) Rabine
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences for the loss of Ricky.
Jo Ann Ray
February 28, 2021
So sorry Connie for your loss. My thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Richard Zack
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results