Richard Bello

June 30, 1955 - Feb. 14, 2021

PUNTA GORDA, FL - Richard Bello, 65, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Bayfront Health- Port Charlotte in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Richard was born June 30, 1955 in Rome, New York to the late Martin and Gloria (Castro) Bello. He grew up in Argyle, NY and always loved his hometown. He was a retired mechanical carpenter and moved to Punta Gorda in 2015 from Glens Falls, New York.

He is survived by his loving partner, Connie Slater of Punta Gorda, FL and his family; daughters: Elizabeth (Keith) Abbey of Fort Ann, NY and Rickele Bello of Fort Edward, NY; a son, Scott (Melissa) Bello of Queensbury, NY; twin sister, Anna (Ray) Schubert of Villages, FL and sisters: Sharon Ramirez of Punta Gorda, FL, Martina "Tina" (Bob) Sloan of Amsterdam, NY; three brothers: Martin, Jr. (Sharon) Bello of Newport, NC, Angelo "Joe" (Audrey) Bello of Argyle, NY and Ronald Bello of Punta Gorda. He is also survived by his greatest loves, grandchildren: Kyle Abbey, Trenton Bello and Damien Stutsman. Rick had the love of many families over his lifetime, including the Naylor family, Durkee family, and Slater family. His love of life has been spread to the countless nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles (Mary Ann and the legendary, Uncle Tito).

Rick's life was full of dancing, laughter and football. His memories will always lie in the time he spent with Charlie Wood, building Storytown and the Great Escape in Lake George, NY. His family and friends will always remember him with a glass of wine, dancing shoes, and his memorable "football soup" on Sundays.

Memorial contributions may be made as a tribute gift in Rick's memory to the Double H. Ranch in Lake Luzerne, NY.