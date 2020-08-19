Richard Charles Austin

Nov. 7, 1949 - Aug. 15, 2020

PUTNAM STATION, NY/VENICE, FL - Richard Austin, 70, passed away on August 15, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

He was the son of Edgar and Betty Austin. Survived by his wife, Joan Austin, his son, Brian Austin (wife Pamela, grandsons, Brady and Tyler) and his daughter, Julie Austin (grandsons, Austin and Luke).

Predeceased by his brother, Robert Austin and parents, Betty and Edgar Austin. Born in Jamaica, NY, he grew up in Oceanside, Long Island. Richard graduated from Farmingdale University in 1969. He proudly served the Air Force Reserves from 1970 to 1976 and the Nassau County Police Department from 1972 to 1992.

Known as "Rick" to his friends and family, he and his wife retired to their summer home in Putnam Station, NY on Lake George. Rick enjoyed living an active lifestyle with friends, hunting, boating, restoring antique cars and traveling to the Caribbean/Florida to enjoy the warmth away from the bitter northeast winters.

Above all, Rick had no greater love than for his family. One of Rick's passions was for his community, Glenburnie on Lake George. Rick spent endless hours helping and supporting his neighbors anytime they needed a hand or a way to figure out the impossible. Rick was a self-made man with a tremendous work ethic and overall pride in the quality of his work. Rick was a man of integrity and always focused on doing the right thing for his family, friends and community. The wisdom, knowledge and kindness that he has passed on to his children and grandchildren will keep his spirit alive.

Funeral service will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Rick, donations can be made to: The Glenburnie Club, 3066 Lake George Way North, Putnam Station, NY 12861, c/o Peter Abell.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.