Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Eugene Butler

Richard Eugene Butler

SCHENECTADY - Richard Eugene Butler, 84, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Richard was the son of the late Chester and Geraldine Butler.

Richard is predeceased by his wife, Cathy.

Richard is survived by his daughters: Linda (Daniel) Fogg, Lesley (Thomas Sherin) D'Angelo, Laura (Vincent) Soldani, and his stepson, Mark Davis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brother, Charles (Shirley) Butler; his nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna.

To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.