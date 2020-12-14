Richard Paul "Hub" Foran

Jan. 19, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2020

FORT ANN - Richard Paul "Hub" Foran, 81 of Fort Ann passed away peacefully at home on December 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Hub was born on January 19, 1939 to the late Joseph and Fannie Foran. He was king of the prom and graduated from Fort Ann Central in 1957. He was a communicant of St. Ann's Catholic Church.

Hub had a very strong work ethic starting at the age of 9. He would ride his bike 5 miles to work on a farm. After high school, he had an opportunity to try out for a Major League baseball team but unfortunately, he was in a serious car accident that ended his baseball dream. After recovering from his accident, Hub went to work at the prison as a guard. From there, he went to work at Finch Pruyn for the next 32 years. In 1997, he retired as head of Traffic and Finishing Manager at the age of 57. He was not the type of man to just sit around so in 1998 he went on to become the Vice President of St. Ann Transportation where he worked up until his illness last November.

Aside from his primary job, Hub became the Mayor of Fort Ann in 1973 and held that title for 43 years. He loved growing up in Fort Ann and his community and he took great pride in all of his accomplishments such as; 23 years without raising taxes, every street was paved within the first 10 years of him taking office, and the water system was improved with the addition of a water clarifying system. A few years before retiring as Mayor, the streetscape was completed, improving the appearance of the village. When Hub retired, he believed that his community was a better place to live stating, "There is a safety about being in Fort Ann that is not everywhere".

On October 7, 1961, Hub married the love of his life, Linda Sue Kelsey at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Hub and Linda owned The Village Diner from 1966-1968. They raised 5 children and would celebrate 50 years of marriage before Linda lost her battle to cancer in 2012.

Hub enjoyed hunting, traveling all over the country to watch his grandson play ball, going out to lunch with his business partner, Bill McQueen, and spending time with his Family. His greatest joys were his children, being "Grampie" to his grandchildren, and Sunday dinners with his Family. There was a special place in his heart for his dog, Bear and his cats, Mina and Archie.

He had a huge impact on everyone he met and was a positive influence to many athletes and young adults. He loved being a Fort Ann Cardinal. After his children and grandchildren graduated, he was often seen at many basketball, baseball, and softball games supporting and mentoring other athletes. He touched the lives of all who knew him. His greatest accomplishment was starting the Fort Ann Youth League program in 1956 with his Father Joe.

Our parents took great pride in the family they raised. Dad was never hesitant to tell anyone he met, including strangers, just how proud he was of his kids and grandchildren. We were just as proud to call him ours! He will be deeply missed and forever loved. We find comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his Wife and the Lord Jesus Christ.

Besides his parents and loving wife, Hub is predeceased by his brother, Sonny and his sisters: Esther Nunziato and Mary Taylor.

Survivors include his children: Becky (Mike) Whorf, Michele Foran, Blaine (Wendy) Foran, Lori (Steve) Granger and Rick (Katie) Foran; his greatest pride and joy, his grandchildren: Shelbie (Johnny) Paulsen, Michael, Joseph, Kaleigh, Taylor, Carter and Carson Foran; step grandson, Keith Granger; his two great granddaughters: Skylor and Blake Lacross; his sister, Margaret Clark and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend and business partner, Bill McQueen, who was like a son to him and he loved dearly.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 15th from 4:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St. Fort Ann. Due to COVID restrictions, please remain 6 feet apart, no physical contact, and masks must be worn.

A private Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 16th at St. Mary's / St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gillani and his staff at CR Wood Cancer Center, Ginger and Kariann at High Peaks Hospice, for their loving and compassionate care to our Father during this difficult time. A very special thanks to his primary care physician, Denise Richard who took special care of him and whom he respected and thought the world of.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in loving memory of Richard "Hub" Foran to the Fort Ann Youth League honoring his love of Fort Ann sports.

"I hope people remember me for who I am and what I have done and that they remember what I did for them to make them a better person. You've got to have someone behind you. I hope I left that legacy. That I was a nice guy and if that is the case, I think I've done alright in life" – Richard Foran