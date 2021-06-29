Menu
Dr. Richard C. Grimm
Gloversville High School
FUNERAL HOME
WILLIAM J. BURKE & SONS/BUSSING & CUNNIFF FUNERAL HOMES
628 NO BROADWAY
Saratoga Springs, NY

Dr. Richard C. Grimm

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Dr. Richard C. Grimm, of Saratoga Springs, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Richard was 82 and passed peacefully surrounded by family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 11-12:30 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, followed by a K of C and Funeral Home service, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Burial with full military honors will be bestowed at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duel Rd. Schuylerville, NY. A reception will follow at 3:00 PM at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 50 Pine Road, Saratoga Springs, NY.

In lieu of flowers, Richard wished for donations to be made to the Knights of Columbus, 246 Charitable Fund, 50 Pine St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Jul
1
Service
Funeral services provided by:
Family, my sincere condolences for your loss. Dr Grimm was a great man with much life experience and many stories. Rest In Peace Dr Grimm.
Jeremy Coon (2000)
School
July 2, 2021
Sharing conversations about job and family are fondly remembered. Having the opportunity to do so was rewarding. Que le bon Dieu te protege.
Dr. Allen R. Remaley
School
July 2, 2021
I offer my sincerest condolences to Dick's family and friends. He was a true friend to all, an exceptional Knight and truly caring person. Rest in peace Sir Knight.
Richard Gorman
Friend
June 30, 2021
I always admired his wit. He was a strict principal who gave his all.
Joyce
June 30, 2021
A great friend! After I got out of the service Dick allowed me to set up a Wednesday night basketball league at the school. Dick also sponsored and purchased uniforms for a Round Lake mens softball league. When we played the Troopers a quarter keg would magically appear!
Skip Cooper - Round Lake NY
Friend
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 29, 2021
Kathy and Randy, you have our sincerest condolences on the loss of your Dad. ❤Roger & Linda
Roger and Linda Cleveland
Friend
June 28, 2021
June 28, 2021
On behalf of the members of the Capital Conference Knights of Columbus, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to Richard’s family. Richard was a very dedicated Sir Knight, always thinking of ways to support his Church, Community & Brother Knights. Rest In Peace Sir Knight
James Mihalko
Friend
June 28, 2021
