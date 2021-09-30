Menu
Richard W. "Dick" Hatch
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY

Richard "Dick" W. Hatch

March 20, 1948 - Sept. 27, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - Richard "Dick" W. Hatch, 73, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Troy.

Born March 20, 1948 with his twin, Raymond, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late William L. Hatch, Jr. and Beatrice (Prentiss) Hatch.

Richard graduated from Cambridge Central School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force proudly serving his country. Sergeant Hatch was a journalist at Cannon Air Force Base and was referred to as "Best in TAC" for his outstanding sports column. After leaving the service, he worked as a typesetter in New York City until he and a partner opened a Teakwood Shop there.

He returned to the Cambridge area to be near family. Richard also volunteered his time at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany. He was a sports enthusiast, loved reading, and always had an interest in current events. He is a member of the Cambridge First United Presbyterian Church.

Richard was predeceased by his companion of many years, Carrie C. Shultz, and is survived by his siblings: Linda Ford (Bill) of Cambridge, Raymond Hatch (Joan) of Schenectady, William A. "Butch" Hatch (Violet) of Gorham, NH, Joann Carelli (Charles) of White Creek and Judith Hatch of Clifton Park, NY. He is also survived by his aunt, Gail Prentiss of Bennington; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

There will be a graveside service with military honors at Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge in the Spring of 2022 followed by a Celebration of his Life.

Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the Cambridge Fire Department, PO Box 554, Cambridge NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.



Published by Post-Star on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m very sorry for the loss of Dick. I got to know him when I was a patient at the Troy Center. Thank You For Your Service and Your Wonderful Family !
Gregory Mack
Other
October 6, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 30, 2021
