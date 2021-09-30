Richard "Dick" W. Hatch

March 20, 1948 - Sept. 27, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - Richard "Dick" W. Hatch, 73, of Cambridge, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Troy.

Born March 20, 1948 with his twin, Raymond, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late William L. Hatch, Jr. and Beatrice (Prentiss) Hatch.

Richard graduated from Cambridge Central School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force proudly serving his country. Sergeant Hatch was a journalist at Cannon Air Force Base and was referred to as "Best in TAC" for his outstanding sports column. After leaving the service, he worked as a typesetter in New York City until he and a partner opened a Teakwood Shop there.

He returned to the Cambridge area to be near family. Richard also volunteered his time at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany. He was a sports enthusiast, loved reading, and always had an interest in current events. He is a member of the Cambridge First United Presbyterian Church.

Richard was predeceased by his companion of many years, Carrie C. Shultz, and is survived by his siblings: Linda Ford (Bill) of Cambridge, Raymond Hatch (Joan) of Schenectady, William A. "Butch" Hatch (Violet) of Gorham, NH, Joann Carelli (Charles) of White Creek and Judith Hatch of Clifton Park, NY. He is also survived by his aunt, Gail Prentiss of Bennington; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

There will be a graveside service with military honors at Woodlands Cemetery, Cambridge in the Spring of 2022 followed by a Celebration of his Life.

Memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the Cambridge Fire Department, PO Box 554, Cambridge NY 12816.

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.