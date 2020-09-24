Menu
Richard J. Harrington
Richard J. Harrington Nov. 25, 1938 - Sept. 21, 2020 BALLSTON SPA - Richard J. Harrington, 81, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born in Stony Creek on Nov. 25, 1938 to Mark and Laura Harrington. In 2004, Richard returned to Ballston Spa after living in Pflugerville, Texas, where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ranger Excavation for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was always ready to take a ride and he loved to travel. Richard is survived by his companion, Barbara Staulters; brothers: Robert Harrington (Cynthia) and Roger Harrington; children: Gary Russell, John Russell and Connie Cavanaugh; niece, Bobbi Jean (Luis); nephew, Brian; many other nieces, nephews and grandchildren; and Barbara's children: Deborah Brooks (Josh), Raymond Plummer, David Plummer (Verna), Tanya Priest, and Tom Plummer. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from Noon to 7 p.m. at his home in Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 24, 2020.
