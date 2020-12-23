Richard "Rich" S. "The Kuz" Kuzmiak

Oct. 22, 1948 - Dec. 17, 2020

SCHROON LAKE - Richard "Rich" S. "The Kuz" Kuzmiak, 72, of Pine Lane, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 22, 1948 in New York City, he was the son of the late John and Catherine (Maser) Kuzmiak. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ryback.

Richard had owned and operated his own construction business, "Richie's Construction" for over 30 years in Schroon Lake. He was a well-loved school bus driver for Schroon Lake Central School for over 25 years. He coached the local youth hockey team, "The Hornets" for several years, and was a member of the local volunteer fire department and the Lion's Club in the 1980's. He was a well-known and loved local resident of Schroon Lake for over 40 years.

Richard is survived by his son Claude Kuzmiak of Warrensburg; grandson David and his companion Jamie and her children Troy and Phoebe; his daughter Chantale Kuzmiak and her husband, Joseph Tornusciolo and grandsons Thomas and Joshua of Asbury NJ; and Richard's children's mother Ginette Lanoue of Canada. His beloved wife of 20 years, Brenda Kuzmiak of Schroon Lake; and his stepdaughters: Krystal and Kelsey. His mother in-law Lorraine Collins of Schenectady; and his sister Jeanette Bracciodieta of Port Richey, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Richard's family request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family in the Spring/Summer of 2021.

