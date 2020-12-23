Menu
Richard S. "The Kuz" "Rich" Kuzmiak
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Richard "Rich" S. "The Kuz" Kuzmiak

Oct. 22, 1948 - Dec. 17, 2020

SCHROON LAKE - Richard "Rich" S. "The Kuz" Kuzmiak, 72, of Pine Lane, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Albany Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 22, 1948 in New York City, he was the son of the late John and Catherine (Maser) Kuzmiak. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Ryback.

Richard had owned and operated his own construction business, "Richie's Construction" for over 30 years in Schroon Lake. He was a well-loved school bus driver for Schroon Lake Central School for over 25 years. He coached the local youth hockey team, "The Hornets" for several years, and was a member of the local volunteer fire department and the Lion's Club in the 1980's. He was a well-known and loved local resident of Schroon Lake for over 40 years.

Richard is survived by his son Claude Kuzmiak of Warrensburg; grandson David and his companion Jamie and her children Troy and Phoebe; his daughter Chantale Kuzmiak and her husband, Joseph Tornusciolo and grandsons Thomas and Joshua of Asbury NJ; and Richard's children's mother Ginette Lanoue of Canada. His beloved wife of 20 years, Brenda Kuzmiak of Schroon Lake; and his stepdaughters: Krystal and Kelsey. His mother in-law Lorraine Collins of Schenectady; and his sister Jeanette Bracciodieta of Port Richey, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At Richard's family request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family in the Spring/Summer of 2021.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our former neighbor, my daughter´s bus driver, our plumber and friend. Rest In Peace Rich . . Condolences to the family
Bente and William Miller
January 25, 2021
What started as a contractor-client relationship evolved over the decades into a friendship and father-son relationship. I will miss Rich dearly.
David Frost
December 25, 2020
From a fellow bus driver for.s.L.school may god bless and comfort family. A very sweet guy, Will be missed.
Jane jenks
December 24, 2020
Safe home RIP
Mark Judy Hooper
December 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Rich was a good man
Paul Bessey
December 23, 2020
A friend and former co-worker at Schroon Lake Central School. Sad to see him go.
L.A.
December 23, 2020
