Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard L. "Dick" Hubbell
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 6, 1936
DIED
September 22, 2020

RICHARD "DICK" L. HUBBELL

QUEENSBURY - Richard "Dick" L. Hubbell, 83, of Ridge Road, passed away at Fort Hudson Nursing Center on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 after a long illness.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Patricia Girard officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Seelye Cemetery in Queensbury.

In loving memory of Mr. Hubbell, contributions may be made to C. R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or to Fort Hudson Nursing Center, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Sep
29
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
Joyce--so sorry to read of Dick's passing. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Peggy Harris Nobles
Friend
September 28, 2020
Sorry to hear you lost Dick, he was always cheerful, helpful gentleman. I worked across the street from the station at Doyle's and crossed paths frequently whether he was showing my 16 yo self how to inflate a tire to general daily banter he always had a smile.
Mark Regan
Friend
September 27, 2020
We are saddened to hear of the loss of Dick. We enjoyed many hours talking with Dick and Joyce and learning the history of our neighborhood. Many hours spent talking of hunting and gardening and listening to Dick talk of past adventures. He will be truly missed. Prayers and thoughts for him and his family.
Christine and Mark Lee
September 25, 2020
Dear Joyce and family, My sincere condolences, have fond memories of working with Dick. Prayers
Betty Nelson
September 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Michele Meyers Langdon
Michele Langdon
Friend
September 25, 2020
To Neal and Family and to Aunt Joyce, We are sorry for the loss of Uncle Dick. We have fond memories of visiting your farm and the wonderful meals you made and listening to Uncle Dick's jokes. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Love, Gladys, Ericia and Scott
Ericia PRENTICE-MERCER
Sister
September 24, 2020