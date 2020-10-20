Richard L. Wilson

April 13, 1938 - Oct. 15, 2020

PUTNAM STATION - Richard L. Wilson, 82, of Putnam Station, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Born in Peekskill, New York, April 13, 1938, he was the son of the late Clifton C. and Patricia (Bertrand) Wilson.

Richard was a graduate of Peekskill High School. He attended the Citadel before serving his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a 1961 graduate of Pennsylvania State University where he stood out in football as a two-way player.

While working on his family farm in Orwell, Vermont, Dick was no stranger to hard work. Mr. Wilson was employed as a Construction Supervisor for Kubricky Construction Company for many years, and served as Highway Superintendent for Hamilton, Essex and Washington Counties.

He was the proprietor of the Putnam House and served as President of the Putnam School Board for 17 years.

Dick was a proud member and Past Master of the Warrensburg Lodge # 425, Free & Accepted Masons, and served as District Deputy Grand Master of the Saratoga Warren District of New York State. In addition, he served as Past High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons, Past Potentate of the Oriental Shriners, served on the board of Governors for Springfield Shriners Hospital, King Solomon's Temple Commandery, Washington County, and the Troy Court # 122 of the Royal Order of Jesters. Dick was a member of the Ticonderoga Elks Lodge # 1494.

He was an avid hunter, conservationist and life member of the National Rifle Association.

Dick was a proud supporter of American values and the Republican party. He cherished his large extended family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching and ensuring his next generation is prepared to continue their legacy.

Dick will always be remembered for his cheerful smile, high toast and storytelling with friends. He set an example in the construction world helping many young men pursue their careers. He believed everyone should be treated on the same level, having the same opportunities for a better life. If we all could live the life of Dick Wilson; it would be a life well lived.

He is survived by his three sons: Barry E. Wilson and his wife, Paula of Putnam Station, Luke S. Wilson of Queensbury, and Darrell T. Wilson and his wife, Jeanene of Putnam Station; two sisters: Marie Hayes and her husband, Frank of Georgia and JoAnn James and her husband, Rick of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven grandchildren: Kristopher Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Taylor Wilson, Alyssa Wilson, Janelle Starr, Justine Wilson and Delaney Wilson; two great-granddaughters: Norah Starr and Margeaux Starr; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home, 11 Algonkin St., Ticonderoga.

The Warrensburg Lodge will conduct a Masonic Service at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. The Rev. Roger Richards, Pastor of the Log Chapel, will officiate. Military Honors will take place following the services.

Masks and Social Distancing are required.

To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please submit donations in his name to the Springfield Shriners Hospital. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/springfield/ways-to-give.