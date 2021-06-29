Menu
Richard McNeil
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Richard McNeil

March 5, 1959 - June 27, 2021

ARGYLE - Richard McNeil, 62, of Argyle, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home with his loving wife at his side.

Born on March 5, 1959, in Granville, NY, he was the son of Loren and Roberta "Jean" McNeil.

Richard married the love of his life Julie Hempel on May 17, 2003, in North Hebron, NY.

He enjoyed farming all his life and most of all spending time spending time with friends and family.

Richard is predeceased by his grandparents, Loren and Gladys McNeil, Sr.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents: Loren and Roberta "Jean" McNeil; wife of 18 years; Julie and have been together for 28 years; his son, Lance Hemple (Miracle); granddaughters: Zorea, Zalencia; his daughter, Amanda Squires; granddaughter, Callie Saddlemire; stepdaughter, Casey Crossman (Dan); grandsons: Lucas and Zachery; stepson; Richard Coats, his sister; Susan McNeil, nephew; Adam Omiecinski; brother, Michael McNeil and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours and services will be private and to the convenience to the family.

Please join the family for a celebration of life on McNeil Tower Hill, Callaway Road, Argyle, NY 12809 on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

To view Richard's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
McNeil Tower Hill
Callaway Road, Argyle, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of all of you in this time of sorrow. May all you memories help during this time.
Sharon & Randy Fordyce
July 2, 2021
