Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. Moses

Richard A. Moses

EAGLE BRIDGE - Richard A. Moses, 67, of Eagle Bridge, NY passed peacefully away at home with his family by his side Monday, December 20, 2021, after a courageous 18-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Rich graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1972 and was Valedictorian of his class. He continued his education at Union College in Schenectady, NY, where he joined the Gamma Zeta Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. It was here that he made lifelong friendships with his Brothers and met his wife, Kathy.

He worked for Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, CT for three years. Rich owned and operated Moses Vegetable Farm from 1979 to 2013, when he became disabled with his Parkinson's Disease.

He was a Board Member of the Town of White Creek for 24 years. He was Treasurer for the Eagle Bridge Methodist Church for many years.

Rich loved his farm and adored his children and grandchildren. He loved to tell jokes, listen to music, and gather annually with his fraternity Brothers.

Rich was predeceased by his parents Carl and Shirley Moses and sister Sherry Somerset. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 43 years; daughter Lauren (Jon) Talbert of Anacortes, WA; daughter Mallory Moses of Cambridge NY; son Seth (Natasha) Moses of Eagle Bridge NY; and grandchildren: Sawyer, Evan, Emmitt, Kira, and Ashton. He is also survived by sisters: Gayle (Norm) Hahn, Cindy (Ken) Gottry, Nancy (Terry) Moses, and Sue (Rick) Akin; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Rich's Life will be held in the spring on the farm when hopefully we can safely gather to tell stories, laugh, cry, and remember the guy we all love so much. Family asks that memorial donations be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation at www.SigChiGolf.com.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about Richard's passing. I have fond memories of Richard and will miss him. I have made a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in his memory. My condolences to his wife, Kathy, and my cousins, Gayle, Cindy, Nancy, and Sue. I was especially proud to read that Richard was the valedictorian of his class and that he was a long-time member and treasurer of the local Methodist church.
Brian HARRISON
Family
December 24, 2021
Dear Kathy & family, we are so very sorry, we have such fond memories of Rich, especially the conversations we had with him when our son Adam worked at the farm, he was the best at so many areas, May God guide you & your family through the coming year. Jim & June Moore
Jim & June Moore
Friend
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results