Richard A. Moses

EAGLE BRIDGE - Richard A. Moses, 67, of Eagle Bridge, NY passed peacefully away at home with his family by his side Monday, December 20, 2021, after a courageous 18-year battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Rich graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1972 and was Valedictorian of his class. He continued his education at Union College in Schenectady, NY, where he joined the Gamma Zeta Chapter of Sigma Chi Fraternity. It was here that he made lifelong friendships with his Brothers and met his wife, Kathy.

He worked for Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford, CT for three years. Rich owned and operated Moses Vegetable Farm from 1979 to 2013, when he became disabled with his Parkinson's Disease.

He was a Board Member of the Town of White Creek for 24 years. He was Treasurer for the Eagle Bridge Methodist Church for many years.

Rich loved his farm and adored his children and grandchildren. He loved to tell jokes, listen to music, and gather annually with his fraternity Brothers.

Rich was predeceased by his parents Carl and Shirley Moses and sister Sherry Somerset. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 43 years; daughter Lauren (Jon) Talbert of Anacortes, WA; daughter Mallory Moses of Cambridge NY; son Seth (Natasha) Moses of Eagle Bridge NY; and grandchildren: Sawyer, Evan, Emmitt, Kira, and Ashton. He is also survived by sisters: Gayle (Norm) Hahn, Cindy (Ken) Gottry, Nancy (Terry) Moses, and Sue (Rick) Akin; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Rich's Life will be held in the spring on the farm when hopefully we can safely gather to tell stories, laugh, cry, and remember the guy we all love so much. Family asks that memorial donations be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation at www.SigChiGolf.com.