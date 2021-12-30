Menu
Richard "Dick" Murray
1947 - 2021
Richard "Dick" Murray

July 27, 1947 - Dec. 27, 2021

HUDSON FALLS – Richard "Dick" Murray, 74, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 27, 2021 at his home, with his wife by his side.

Born July 27, 1947 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Arthur Murray and Marjorie (Taylor) Gosline.

Dick was a 1967 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. After his graduation, he served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, until his discharge in 1971.

On July 28, 1968, he married the love of his life, Diane Sipowicz at St. Mary's Church in Hudson Falls. He worked for 37 years at General Electric in Fort Edward, retiring as a welder in 2007.

Dick was a member of the Salmon Pond Club in Blue Mountain Lake and enjoyed hunting there and throughout Lowville. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 574 in Hudson Falls and was a member and past Director of the American Legion Riders. He loved riding his Harley with his wife by his side. Dick and his wife made many trips across the east coast riding their Harleys, visiting Florida, Maine and Tennessee to name a few. They also vacationed together to Jamaica, Alaska, National Parks, Maine and Florida.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane Murray of Hudson Falls; his son, Michael Murray of Hudson Falls; a brother, Daniel Gosline and his children, Danny, Bill and Taylor; his best friends, Mike Ringer and Jerry Harrington; as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. All visitors are required to wear a facemask upon entering the building, regardless of vaccination status.

The Rite of Committal with military honors will be held at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, in Schuylerville.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Iam so sorry Diane ! My thoughts and prayers are with you. When you like we can get together.ok Here is my number 518-743-0764
Elaine Vadnais Stark
December 30, 2021
Diane, So sorry to hear about Dick. Prayers sent
Dave Russell
Friend
December 30, 2021
Diane and Michael I´m so sorry to read about Dick´s passing. He was a great guy and a great Salmon Pond Club member. We had a lot of good times at Camp, he will be missed.
Jim Whitney
Friend
December 30, 2021
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
December 30, 2021
