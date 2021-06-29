Menu
Richard C. Myer
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Richard C. Myer

Dec. 29, 1934 - June 27, 2021

GRANVILLE - Richard C. Myer passed away at his home on Sunday, June 27, 2021, with his family by his side.

Dick was born on December 29, 1934, in Saugerties, New York the son of the late Roy I and Ruth (Becker) Myer. Prior to entering the military Dick work at the family bee business, Myer Apiaries. He married Agnes Sabol in 1958.

She returned to Germany with him when he went overseas. Dick served as a medic in the military. On his leave time they traveled throughout Europe. Dick was a proud veteran.

Returning after his military service he dabbled in the honey business, but his primary employment was at Telescope Casual Furniture.

Memories of Dick will not be told with out referencing him as "Mr. Haney." Mr. Haney was a character on the television show Green Acres. Mr. Haney was known for his "fix-it" ability and to always have a "good deal" for someone. While Mr. Haney was characterized as a bit of a con man, Dick was far from it. He sold snowmobile and motorcycle parts in his garage. But he was not one to take advantage of anyone. Usually, he was giving up a pair of gloves or some other thing at no charge. He was all about "fixing" things, however. Sometimes even if it did not need fixing. If you mentioned you needed or wanted something, Dick would find it (immediately) and take it to you. Perhaps as a gift or at a small fee. While he loved fixing and puttering, he was always the person to help neighbors, friends, or anyone he knew in need of help. His giving nature took him for walks after snowstorms behind his snowblower to help neighbors. Dick was also a collector, however, defining what he collected was not possible since it was everything.

Dick loved anything that involved a motor and speed. He was an avid snowmobiler over the years and an active member of the Border Riders Snowmobile Club. He also loved his motorcycle and taking extensive rides on it. His wife Agnes enjoyed shorter local rides with him as well as snowmobiling. His love of motors and speed led him to being a member of the Antique Engine Association. He participated in snowmobile races over the years and enjoyed NHRA drag racing in Epping, NH. Dick loved riding in his red twin turbo convertible mustang right up to the very end. Over the years he had several vehicles of which he was extremely proud.

He loved camping, perhaps because it involved family, campfires, and shared meals. He encouraged Carla and Phil to be as active as he was in camping. Ext 1 – RV recently featured him in an advertisement for having purchased 15 RVs from them over his lifetime.

Dick and Agnes traveled throughout the United States coast to coast, Hawaii, and the Bahamas. He was also a certified scuba diver. They enjoyed time spent at their camp in Lewis, NY the Do Drop Inn and Aggie's family camp, Camp Sabol in Wells, VT.

Dick loved his grandchildren and enjoyed attending their different events. He rarely missed a game that Carla was coaching either.

Richard had an extremely close relationship with his son-in-law, Phil. He was always utilizing "teaching" moments with him, sharing his fix-it knowledge to better Phil's projects. Their relationship became steadfast throughout the years. Phil was always there for Dick no matter what he needed done.

His daughters will remember him for being an awesome Dad and provider for their family. They grew up with many family traditions and a great sense of value and family love. Carla still makes sure that the next generation does not loose any of what their parents taught them. When Dick was home the last few days, he got to enjoy his family and sit around a campfire one more time, which he loved, listening to some bluegrass music.

Richard was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Roy and Robert and sister, Florence Krueger. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 57 years Agnes (Sabol) Myer whom he missed dearly. Survivors are his daughters: Carla Prehoda (Phil) and Kathy Myer who will cherish their memories of him forever. He was blessed with three grandchildren: Laura Prehoda (Jared Steves), Amanda Prehoda (Jordan Wood) and Patrick Kranz (Liz) as well as many nieces and nephews who had special relationships with him. His close friends will miss him as he always made the effort to touch base with them frequently. And he also leaves behind is favorite dogs: Oakley, Ruger, and Riley.

Friends may call at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Middle Granville on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 11 AM with military honors.



Published by Post-Star on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St, Granville, NY
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Middle Granville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Robert M King Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wanted to send my heartfelt condolences and tell you what a beautiful legacy you wrote above. Richard and Agnes were truly one of my favorite patients as a radiologic technologist in Granville for the past 30 years I will remember the fondly.
Cathy Ranney
Work
July 2, 2021
Condolences to All on Dad/Grandpa's passing
Kathleen m Terrio
July 1, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to the family... we will miss our visits with you at the restaurant... Sally
Sally Miles ( Hen House Restaurant)
Work
June 30, 2021
Dick was a great guy! I remember buying snowmobile parts from him many years ago. He was very proud of his Bargain shop! Rest in peace, Dick. You will be missed, very much!
Douglas Brown
June 30, 2021
Enjoyed working with Dick for many years at Telescope he was always helpful and friendly.
Mike Mason
Work
June 30, 2021
Our chats and his honey candies he would bring to us will be missed deeply his stories hed share about his wife the love of his life how they meet and trips they went on.His convertible always asking us if we wanted to take a ride..you will be missed
Sharon and Lisa @Heavenly hair
June 29, 2021
So sorry for the passing of your father. His visits will be missed at Mernie's Breakfast Bar.
JoJo DeVecchi
Other
June 29, 2021
Dick has been like my second dad. I lived next door to him for 20yrs. He will be greatly missed.....xoxo
Cyndi Kretzer
June 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers to the family. We have been neighbors for 56 years. He will be missed by all.
May Thomas
Friend
June 29, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
June 29, 2021
