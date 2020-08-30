Richard Paul Smagala

Feb. 13, 1942 - Aug. 25, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Richard Paul Smagala, passed, after an extended illness, peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.

Richard was born on Feb. 13, 1942, in Three Rivers, Michigan, as the youngest of six children of Walter and Harriet Smagala.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Christy, of 55 years; his son Steven (wife Christina); his daughter, Cary and his granddaughters: Samantha and Sarah.

Richard and Christy are the owners of a plastics molding business in Cohoes. He was a lifelong fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team.

There will be a private family funeral Mass, to celebrate his life, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Opendoor-ny.org or North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885. Northcountryministry.org

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and for those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.