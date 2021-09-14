Menu
Richard "Rick" Potter Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

South Glens Falls

Richard "Rick" Potter, Jr., 58, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

For a full obituary and to view Rick's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Michael's Church
80 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls, NY
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.