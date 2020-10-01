Richard R. Nissen

Jan. 5, 1932 - Sept. 28, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Richard R. Nissen, 88, of Main Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at home with his family after a brief illness.

Born Jan. 5, 1932 in Fulton, NY, he was the son of the late Leonard and Mary (McCaffrey) Nissen.

Richard graduated in 1953 from Clarkson University with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. His future wife, Barbara LaVergne, was a music major at Crane's School of Music at Potsdam College when they met. The couple wed on Feb. 14, 1953. Barbara was the love of Richard's life for the next 67 years.

Richard proudly served his country with the United States Army Signal Corp, as a Captain, stationed at Fort Monmouth, NJ. Following his discharge from the Army, Richard and Barbara started their family in Grand Island, NY, before moving to Warrensburg with their four young children in 1963.

For many years, Richard worked as a salesman/manager for a variety of companies focusing on office automation. However, his greatest gratification was in community service including: St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, Warrensburg American Legion Post 4821, Warrensburg School Board, Knights of Columbus, Richard's Library Board, Elks Lodge, Warrensburg Cemetery Association, and Presbyterian Church Men's Club; culminating in 25 years as Warrensburg Town Justice, retiring in 2011. He will always be remembered as "Judge Nissen" whose goal was to be "an honest and fair judge". He impacted many lives during his years of service.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Patricia (Nissen) Moore of CA.

He is survived by his children: Julia Pearson and husband Denny, of Connelly Springs, NC; Janet Nissen of Overland Park, KS; Richard Nissen and wife Marie, of Long Beach, CA; Michael Nissen and wife Jennifer, of Warrensburg; as well as six grandchildren, soon to be three great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the family's request, no public calling hours are scheduled. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, 3802 Main St., Warrensburg with Fr. Joseph Busch and Fr. Paul Cox, officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Hudson St., Warrensburg.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Cecilia's Church or Richard's Library.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.