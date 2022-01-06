Menu
Richard H. Rowe
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Robert M King Funeral Home
23 Church St
Granville, NY

Richard H. Rowe

June 18, 1954 - Jan. 2, 2022

GRANVILLE – Richard Rowe passed away on January 2, 2022, at Holbrook Adult Home following a long illness.

Rick was born on June 18, 1954, in Rochester, NY the son of Richard and Juanita (McClellan) Rowe.

Rick graduated from Granville High School. He had a passion and undying appreciation for classic "muscle" cars which even extended to enjoying restoring them. His hobbies also extended to model trains and model cars. He enjoyed camping, soaking in the quietness and beauty of nature, or sharing good times with friends.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother-in-law Henry "Hank" Park. Left to cherish his memory are his brother Douglas (Theresa); and his sister Sandra Park. He was blessed with five nieces and nephews: Donnyel Dennison (Kevin Vogel), Carrie Robinson (Bill), Kimberly Bennett (Richard), Deanna Park and Ryan Park; as well as six great-nieces and nephews: Ian and Anna Robinson, Audrey Dennison, McKenna, Parker and Aubrey Bennett; and cousins.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Holbrook Adult Home for the care and compassion they gave to Rick during his stay there as well as High Peak Hospice.

Rick's burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

"To those who truly knew me, weep not as I am now free".

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

Online condolences may be made to www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
Fond memories of Rick. We had a lot of fun when young and foolish and am sorry to hear he passed away. Hugs to Sandy and Doug
Bonnie Lewis
Friend
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Crystal Brace Morehouse
Crystal Morehouse
School
January 8, 2022
Doug and family sorry to hear the passing of Richard
Michael Wells
Friend
January 7, 2022
Doug, Theresa and Sandra, our sincere condolences to you and the rest of the family.
Stewart & Rebecca Dittmeier
Friend
January 7, 2022
So sorry for the loss of a good guy. We have many great memories from our "younger days".He was also in our wedding. It's those memories that get everyone through this time.
Kathy and Les
Friend
January 6, 2022
