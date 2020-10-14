Richard S. "Dick" Shafer

Jan. 4, 1934 - Oct. 7, 2020

CORINTH - Richard S. "Dick" Shafer, 86, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 in Tavares, Florida, following a long illness.

Born on Jan. 4, 1934 in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Stanley and Mary Grace "Marion" (Bowers) Shafer.

Dick attended school in Schenectady.

He joined the United States Marines on July 14, 1952, serving as an E4/automobile mechanic for three years until his honorable discharge on July 13, 1955. He received several honors and medals including the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the UN Service Medal.

Dick married Florence C. "Flo" Boucher on Nov. 21, 1987 in Lake Luzerne and the couple resided in Corinth for several years, before moving to Lake Panasoffkee, Florida for their retirement. She passed away May 27, 2020.

He was employed with the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 83 for over 50 years until his retirement, and in 2008 received an award for his 50 year service.

Dick was a member of the VFW Post 4337 of Inverness, FL and the VFW Post 10084 of Lake Panasoffkee, FL.

He loved playing his guitar, jamming, and doing "Gigs" with his family and friends. He loved country music and also enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and camping.

Besides his wife and parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Melody McWilliams.

Survivors include five children: Denise Blake (Gary) of Punta Gorda, FL, Richard S. "Rick" Shafer of Scotia, Michele Rosenberger (Jim Montanaro) of Schenectady, Natale Shafer (Lou Rapisarda) of Schenectady, and Patrick J. Shafer (Stacy) of Schenectady; seven grandchildren: Dina Marie Baker, Denise Ann Maryea, Nicholas C. Clay, Patrick J. Shafer, Jr., Michael P. Rosenberger, Mariah P. James, and Chelsea M. Shafer; six great-grandchildren; nine siblings: Robert, Patricia, James, Donald, Sandra, Janice, Stanley, Gregory, and John; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family wishes to send a special thanks to Larry Clute and Krescenda and Shane Strew, for there constant help and assistance with Dick's care.

A committal service will be held at a later date to be announced at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, followed by a celebration of Dick's life and reception.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to any veteran's organization of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.