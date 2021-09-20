Richard H. Simpson (Dick)

July 4, 1946 - Sept. 17, 2021

SCHROON LAKE - Richard H. Simpson (Dick) of Schroon Lake, NY, passed away in the evening on September 17, 2021, with his family present and the sun shining on his face. Dick was born on July 4, 1946, in Mineville, NY, to his parents Raymond and Mary Simpson.

Dick was an amazing man who helped raise numerous children and touched so many others through his kind heart and helpful and loving personality. He was a fun-loving jokester and loved to make people happy.

Dick started his career at Elk Lake Lodge and worked there for over 20 years. His love for the outdoors and working with his hands kept him there, until he transitioned to Schroon Lake Central School where he was a custodian and served many other roles. He lived to help others and loved his family and friends above all else.

On February 28, 1965, Dick married MaryEllen Hart. They have shared a union of 56 years. Dick is survived by his wife MaryEllen and three daughters he cherished: Billie-jo Carlson and husband Scott of Lakeland Florida, Ellen Davenport of Mohawk, NY, and Sarah Dodd and husband Tommy of Cincinnati, OH: nine grandchildren: Heather weeks and husband Kyle, Keith Carlson and wife Brittany, Chelsea LaRock, Haylee Simpson, JaNay Coney, Johnelle Boyd, Jayana Boyd, Dexter Dodd, and Dylan Dodd; and nine great-grandchildren: Arik, Annika, and Bjorn Weeks, Lily Ortega, Johnna, John, and Stormy Lanaux, Joseph and Jaxon Kobielski. Dick had had six siblings, many nieces, and nephews, and an even longer list of people he considered family.

In keeping with Dick's wishes, he will be cremated with a small family service and spreading of ashes, to be held at a later date in NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to one of the following: North Country SPCA: www.ncspca.org or Alzheimer's Foundation of America: www.alzfdn.org.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff of Glens Falls Hospital.

