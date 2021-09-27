Richard "Rick" Therrien

Jan. 31, 1949 - Sept. 25, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Richard "Rick" Therrien, 72, succumbed to injuries on September 25, 2021, from a tragic motorcycle accident.

Born on January 31, 1949 in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Myrtle and Bernard Bingham.

Rick married his wife Penny in Hudson Falls, at the Baptist Church. They were planning to celebrate 50 years of marriage next month.

Rick retired from Irving Tissue after 46 years of dedicated service. In his spare time, he enjoyed officiating soccer and baseball. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. In retirement, Rick remained very active and could be seen on the ball field or hockey rink supporting his grandson, Mason. He never missed a practice or game and traveled all over to watch him. Rick could also be seen all over town riding his bicycle while enjoying his favorite music. Music was huge passion of his. He played guitar and loved going to concerts with his daughters. He was an avid Mets fan and had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and rode often. You would never see Rick without a smile on his face. He looked forward to large family gatherings and spending time with the people in his life that mattered the most. The love and support he provided to all of us will be greatly missed.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Jack Chadwick.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife, Penny; his daughters, Kimberly Therrien (Mark), Michelle Osgood (Jake), Melissa LaTour (John) and Nicole Rushlow; his grandchildren, Erika Hoyt, Jake Osgood, Ryan Therrien, Alyssa Daley, Corey Rushlow, Lauren Daley, Emily Lohret, Megan McDonald and Mason Signor; his great grandchildren: Nora Simmons, Lucy Osgood, Levon Hoyt and Kaden Burch and his brother, Leonard Chadwick (Gail).

Friends may call Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will take place following the funeral service, Thursday, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Donations in Rick's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza #202, Albany, NY 12205, Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 or the Boys and Girls Club of America, 1275 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309.

The family would like to send their heartfelt thank you to the Neuro Surgical, ICU and ER teams at Albany Medical Center.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.