Richard Edward Thombs, Sr.

Nov. 15, 1931 – Sept. 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Richard Edward Thombs passed away peacefully on September 17, 2021 at his residence in The Glen of Highland Meadows in Queensbury.

Born in Bangor Maine on November 15, 1931, the only child of Maurice and Eleanor (Brown) Thombs.

Moving to Bridgeport C.T., Dick attended St. Augustine Cathedral School. In 1945, the family relocated to Albany NY, where Dick attended CBA and graduated in 1949. He played 1st trumpet in the marching band and was captain of the of the rifle team.

As a member of the Marine Corp. Reserves, he was called up to active duty during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1952, and married the love of his life, Rosemarie Julia Micheri on May 30, 1952, in the Grotto of Our Holy Lourdes in Albany, NY. Moving to Washington, D.C. he was employed by Western Union for a short period of time and then moved on to Melcher Research, a subsidiary of Westinghouse Air Base, doing research and development as an electronic technician. After a few years they returned to Albany, N.Y. where Dick was employed by IBM. In 1957 he was transferred to the "North Country" where they resided in South Glens Falls, N.Y. He was the Senior Customer Engineer for the area from Saratoga Springs stretching all the way to the Canadian border. After working for IBM for 23 years, Dick decided to resign from IBM and start his own company which he named Independent Typewriter Services (ITS). He retired in 1990 after many years of service to his customers.

Under the G.I Bill, Dick attended classes at Capital Radio Engineering Institute in Washington DC. He had an Associate's degree in Applied Sciences from ACC. An accomplished musician, Dick played guitar in the orchestra of the Glens Falls Community theater. He also played in the Glens Falls City Band, several dance bands, including The Revelations, and the Irish band, The Coopers. He was a member of the St. Michael's Church Contemporary Group where he both played guitar and directed.

Dick joined the US Navy Reserve and served for 4 years. For over 20 years he was a teacher at BOCES where he taught the electoral course which all the apprentice electricians were required to take. Dick was a member of the fraternal order of the Elks Lodge #81 and the American Legion SGF.

For the past 30 years, Dick spent his time with Rosemarie in their homes in North Port, FL and in South Glens Falls, NY enjoying everything that went along with retirement.

Dick was predeceased by his 18-year-old son Robert and his loving wife Rosemarie Julia Thombs.

Survived by his children: Linda (George) Cooper of North Carolina, Sharon Miller (Kyle Kitchens) of Florida, Ann O'Leary of New Hampshire, Rick (Mary Ellen) Thombs of New York, David (Lori) Thombs of Massachusetts; grandchildren: Jackie (Joey) Carter of North Carolina, Julie (Athan) Hand of North Carolina, Justin (Kristina) Miller of Texas, Carly (Chris) Toalson of Montana, Shannon (Ethan) McKenney of New Hampshire, Jay (Kate) O'Leary of New York, Mary Ann Thombs (Eric Linendoll) of New York, Ian Thombs of New York, Ilana (Anthony Carlisle) Thombs of Connecticut, and Dylan Thombs of Massachusetts; great-grandchildren: three in North Carolina, three in Texas, one in Montana, and two in New Hampshire.

A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.