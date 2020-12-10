Richard J. Wescott

WHITEHALL - Richard J. Wescott, 82, died December 7, 2020 in the Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness. Richard was born and raised in Whitehall and he was the son of the late Elnora (Whalen) and Ralph Wescott.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brothers: Martin and David Wescott; sisters: Louise Smith, Katherine Martindale; and a grandson Christopher Adam Wescott.

He is survived by his wife May (Trevellyan) Wescott; son, Bruce Wescott (Betty Jean); daughter, Patricia Wescott who was his care giver though out his illness. Richard is also survived by grandson Luke Wescott, who was his pride and joy; brother, Robert Wescott (Geraldine); sister, Lorayne Gebo; sisters-in-law: Harriet Wescott, Dorothy Wescott; a brother and sister-in-law Ellen and Jim Durant; a special niece Erin Barber who kept him supplied with puzzles; and a special cousin Jim Lafayette; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard attended Whitehall Central School and enlisted the US Navy in 1955 and after his service in the Navy he enlisted in the New York State National Guard where he served for 25 Years. He retired as a Staff Sargent First Class.

He was a employed as a Correctional Officer for New York State Corrections, working at Great Meadow and then retired from Washington Correction Facility in 1996 after 34 years of Service

After his retirement he moved to Dresden for 10 years and built a family home stead in the Adirondacks.

He recently moved to Kingsbury. Due to the Covid restriction there will be no calling hours a private service for his immediate family will be held at a later date.

The family has suggested that contributions in Richard's name can be made to the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall NY 12887.

Online Condolences can be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com