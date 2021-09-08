Riley C. Green

Nov. 3, 1998 - Sept. 5, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Riley C. Green, 22, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Born on November 3, 1998, in Decatur, AL, he was the beloved son of Brian and Lisa Green.

Riley grew up in South Glens Falls and was a 2016 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. He lived a creative and authentic life and his passions knew no bounds. Riley was a talented musician, avid skateboarder, amateur carpenter and mechanic and an ever-curious observer who pursued whatever skills or projects piqued his interests.

Riley looked forward to the family's annual visit to Walt Disney World. He cared so much about the time with his family and it was one of the many highlights of his life. Riley lived with integrity, caring deeply about a community and those around him. Anyone who met Riley knew how generous he was with his affection and care and his kindness radiated out to all who were fortunate enough to enter his orbit.

He is predeceased by his adored grandfather, John LaCarte, Sr.

In addition to his loving parents, Riley leaves behind his sister, Rebekah "Beki" and her partner, Nate; his nieces, Kira and Ella; and nephew, Levi; his doting grandmother, Phyllis LaCarte; his aunts and uncles, Lynn and Chris, Johnny and Dawn, Laura and David; his cousins, Brittany and her husband Carl, Nicole and her partner, Josh and Brooke and her partner, Matt, Jesse and his partner, Kayla and Jacob; his grandmother, Dianne Abrahamson; his aunts and uncles, Brent, Pauli and Brenetta; his birth mother, Parthina; his brother, Mitchell; his niece and nephew, Melody and James; as well as several aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be conducted, 11 a.m., on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St. Paul's Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Riley may be made to the South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Rd., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Even after his graduation, Riley had a passion for contributing anyway he could to the South High Marathon Dance.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.