Rita Anne Guidon-Martin

ROSEVILLE, CA - Rita Anne Guidon-Martin, 68, passed away on April 17, 2021, in Roseville, CA.

She was born in Cambridge, NY to the late Edward and Jane (McHugh) Guidon. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law John Heckman.

Rita graduated from Cambridge Central School in 1970 and went on to study at the College of St. Rose, and the University of Albany where she completed a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She was employed by the National Federation of Independent Business for 15 years, where she helped in the advocacy and representation of small business owners. Later, she moved to California and worked for the California State Employment Development Department for twenty years, assisting veterans in obtaining employment.

She loved to travel, visiting various states in the U.S. and many countries in Europe, but Texas and California were particularly important to her. She relocated to California and lived there for over twenty-five years. She loved the West Coast's wildlife, geography, and stunning flora; however, Cambridge, with its rolling hills and gorgeous farmland, also held an incredibly special place in her heart.

Rita was hardworking, but also whimsical and fun loving. She was a talented writer, who had a strong command of the English language and was very articulate. She was also an avid movie goer and loved critiquing films. In addition, she enjoyed throwing parties at her job, and treasured family gatherings.

Rita will be deeply missed and forever loved by her surviving siblings: Edward Guidon, Martin Guidon, Elaine Heckman, Mary Jane (Steve Silverman) Guidon, John Guidon, Katherine (Matt) McGivney; and her cherished niece, Sierra McGivney.

Visitation for Rita will be held at Flynn Bros. Inc., Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834 on June 19, 2021, from 9:00-10:00 a.m. A memorial service will follow from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow her service in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Cambridge, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory at www.bcrf.org to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation would be appreciated.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.