Rita Rose Mion

Mar. 30, 1930 - Nov. 23, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Rita Rose Mion, 90, of Main Street, passed away after a brief illness on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Born March 30, 1930 the daughter of the late Alfred and Josephine (Kraker) Mion.

Some of Rita's enjoyments in life included horse back riding, ice skating, swimming, stamp collecting, photography, and watching hockey. Rita was a registered nurse for many years.

In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her companion Robert; a brother John Mion; and nephews Joe DelValle and Gordon Mion.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Josephine DelValle; brother, Alfred Mion; nephews: Michael DelValle, John Mion, Lance Mion, and Ross Mion; nieces: Bonnie Mion, Regina, and Marie; and also a cat named Blackie.

A graveside ceremony will be held private to the family at Rhinebeck Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.