Robert Nelson Bell

March 16, 1933 - June 27, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - Robert Nelson Bell, 88, of Cambridge, NY passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021 at The Center for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT.

Born March 16, 1933 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Robert Alexander and Letha (Skellie) Bell.

Nelson was educated in Cambridge and owned and operated D & T Excavating in Cambridge for 57 years.

Nelson was a charter member and trustee of the Open Bible Baptist Church in Cambridge, where he enjoyed singing to the congregation. He had a love for cars and watching car races, especially when his grandson was behind the wheel. Nelson loved hunting and the outdoors and spent many enjoyable hours working around his property. He loved the Cambridge Indians Football Team and took pleasure in watching lumber jack competitions in his earlier days. His dedication to family and his love of God was as strong as his legend throughout the community.

In addition to his parents, Nelson was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia (Jeskie) Bell; his sisters, Shirley Snyder (George), and Marian Anderson

Nelson is survived by his second wife, June Beun Brower Bell; his children: Robert Nelson "Tiger" Bell, Jr. (Jacqueline) of Cambridge, NY, Tammie Darlene Knight (Sean) of Paducah, KY, Gayle Ellen Bell of Tucson, AZ, and Heather Elizabeth Andrews of Cambridge, NY; grandchildren: Amanda, Alex, Brandon, Jessica, Jenna, Brittany, Kati, Elijah, Lyle, Connor, Grayson and Isabel; great-grandchildren: Lauren, Chloe, Hadley, Sawyer, Kennedi and Paige.

He is also survived by his brothers-in-law: Leroy Anderson and Frank Sollosy; along with many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m .Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Open Bible Baptist Church, 5 West Main St., Cambridge, NY.

Memorial contributions in memory of Nelson may be made to the Open Bible Baptist Church, 5 West Main St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.