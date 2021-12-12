Menu
Robert Lawrence Boecher
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Robert Lawrence Boecher

June 28, 1949 - Dec. 5, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Robert L. "Bob" "Biggie" Boecher passed away December 5, 2021 at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Queensbury after sustaining injuries in a fall in September.

Born in New York City on June 28, 1949, Bob was the loving son of Walter Jr. and Barbara Jane Boecher.

A 1967 graduate of Queensbury High School, Bob earned an Associate degree from Adirondack Community College and after attending SUNY Albany Bob earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Parsons College in Iowa.

Bob's independent and free spirit approach to living took him on a diverse career path in sales and marketing, acting and substance abuse counseling as he lived in California, New York and Florida before returning to Queensbury in 2010 to be near his aging father and family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his brothers: Dean (wife Lynne) of Queensbury and Glen (partner Bess de Farber) of Gainesville, Florida who lovingly stayed by his side throughout this difficult period. A devoted uncle, Bob was adored by his nephews: Drew Boecher (wife Tammy) of Dedham Massachusetts, Eric Boecher (wife Michelle) of Wellesley Massachusetts, Darren Boecher (wife Francine) of Queensbury, Morgan Boecher of Brooklyn as well as by his niece, Haley Whitted (husband Brigand) of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. In addition, he leaves joyful memories with his great-nephews: Dean, Luke, William, Ethan, Brayden and Harrison Boecher; as well as great-niece, Addison Boecher.

Bob's contagious optimism and genuine decency and compassion for people enriched the lives of all he touched and provides our family with not only comfort but also continued joy.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3-5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Singleton Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road in Queensbury. Special remembrance remarks at 4:30 p.m. will be shared.

Special thanks to Dr. Michael Miles, Wendy Steinhacker, Amanda Malone, Keisha Carson and the entire staff of GF Center for their quality care and compassion for Bob and our family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to an organization or charity of one's choice.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Dec
17
Service
4:30p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew him as Bobby Boecher....RIP my friend...
Dianne Hickerson
Friend
December 19, 2021
Cousin Peter
December 18, 2021
Gone too soon. Rest In peace, dear Cousin.
Peter Boecher
Family
December 16, 2021
Don and I are very sorry for the passing of "Bobby". He was one of a kind--with a huge heart a big smile and a contagious personality. He was a giver and had many friends because of who he was and how he went about business. I grew up with bobby, but later in life Don and myself were in California together for a brief time. He was wonderful to my children as well. Please accept our deepest condolences--Love Don and Linda Boden.
Linda Boden
Friend
December 14, 2021
My condolences to the family. He was always friendly and fun. I know he was a good friend of my brother, Tom. I enjoyed talking with him when I saw him at Bob Beckerle's memorial gathering. He will be missed.
John Reid
December 13, 2021
So sad to hear of your passing. You were always a bright light as I was growing up and going to Queensbury High. May you RIP.
Dutchi Buchanan Riggs
School
December 12, 2021
Bob was such a kind and gentle man. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Cathy Wright
December 12, 2021
Dean and Lynn, We were so sorry to hear about Bobby. We so remember him in school. Sometimes life is so unfair and so hard to lose a sibling. Just wanted you to know that we are thinking of you, my friend. Corky
Corky and Allen Rozelle
School
December 12, 2021
