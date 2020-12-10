Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert A. Bushey
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Robert A. Bushey

Jan. 21, 1934 - Dec. 1, 2020

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL - Robert A. Bushey 86, passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2020.

Born January 21, 1934 in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Alduf and Melinda (Smart) Bushey. He married Margaret Godsil on February 12, 1955 at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls. He worked over 12 years at Finch & Pruyn and owned Superior Pool Service before his move to Delray Beach, FL in 1982. While in Glens Falls, he was a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE 81 for many years. In Florida, he was the Plant Manager at Abbey Delray South and Casa Del Mar retirement facilities before his retirement in 2010.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: Albert and Donald.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Godsil) Bushey; one son, Brian Bushey, Deerfield Beach, FL; one daughter, Colleen (Chris) Doering, Boca Raton, FL, and two grandchildren: Kaitlyn Doering, Atlanta, GA and Kyle Doering, Tallahassee, FL; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on December 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach, FL. He will be interred at the Boca Raton Mausoleum in Boca Raton, FL. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Deerfield Beach, FL
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Colleen, I´m so sorry to hear this sad news. Losing our parents is so difficult. Your father looks like a very special man. Keeping you and your family in my prayers.
Annmarie Lenson
December 20, 2020
Kristine Schner
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results