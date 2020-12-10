Robert A. Bushey

Jan. 21, 1934 - Dec. 1, 2020

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL - Robert A. Bushey 86, passed away peacefully at his home on December 1, 2020.

Born January 21, 1934 in Hudson Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Alduf and Melinda (Smart) Bushey. He married Margaret Godsil on February 12, 1955 at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls. He worked over 12 years at Finch & Pruyn and owned Superior Pool Service before his move to Delray Beach, FL in 1982. While in Glens Falls, he was a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE 81 for many years. In Florida, he was the Plant Manager at Abbey Delray South and Casa Del Mar retirement facilities before his retirement in 2010.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers: Albert and Donald.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Margaret (Godsil) Bushey; one son, Brian Bushey, Deerfield Beach, FL; one daughter, Colleen (Chris) Doering, Boca Raton, FL, and two grandchildren: Kaitlyn Doering, Atlanta, GA and Kyle Doering, Tallahassee, FL; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on December 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach, FL. He will be interred at the Boca Raton Mausoleum in Boca Raton, FL. Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.