Robert "Bob" Brian Chandler

Nov. 26, 1962 - Dec. 18, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Robert "Bob" Brian Chandler, 59, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, December 18, 2021, with his family by his side.

Born November 26, 1962, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Richard Haxstun of Fort Edward and Ruth (Rooney) Chandler of South Glens Falls.

Bob graduated from South High in 1982 and was most recently employed with Finch Paper LLC.

In August of 1990, he began dating the love of his life, Kathie. They later married on August 9, 1997, in Queensbury, and shared their six beautiful children together.

Some of his enjoyments included Dunkin Donuts and bear claws, as well as fishing, hunting, and above all, spending time with his children, grandchildren and wife, Kathie.

He was a proud member of the American Legion Riders, Sons of American Legion, Adirondack Bass Club, and Hudson Falls Fish and Game Club.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Bob was predeceased by a daughter, Ashley Danielle Chandler.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kathie Chandler; children: Jeffery, Casey, Corey, Robynne, and Calib; grandchildren: Gaige, Urijah, Liam, Shawn, Addison, Lily, and Charlie; sisters: Kathy Early, Robyn Brown, and Rochelle Maestas; brother, Richard Chandler; in-laws: Susan and Herman Rumrill, Sue and Pat, Carrie, Jackie, Erica, John, Shawn, Sr., and Fred; several nieces, nephews; and cousins; and his beloved pets: Nala, Olaf, Oliver, and Lukey.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Schultze and the Rev. Chris DeLorenzo officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice and the nurses on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital. Thank you very much to everyone that donated to his GoFundMe page. Lastly, thank you all immensely for all the support, thoughts, and prayers during this difficult time.

If you wish, you can donate to his GoFundMe page to continue to support his family https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-my-best-friends-family-get-through-this?qid=d3f62a1adf15daf5751571e9959669fa.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.