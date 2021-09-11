Robert "Bob" L. Cronquist

May 24, 1929 - Sep. 8, 2021

PORT CLINTON, OH - Robert "Bob" L. Cronquist, age 92, of Port Clinton, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Glens Falls, NY on May 24, 1929 to Oscar and Jennie (Dickinson) Cronquist. Bob graduated from Albany Business School and later enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for 20 years. His military career took him to many places, including: Morocco, Illinois, Texas, Turkey, Mississippi and New Hampshire. After he retired from the Air Force he worked for Sugar Rock Harbor and Chaffee's Marina as a mechanic.

He met and married Marjorie (Horvath) Cronquist in 1949. She passed away in 1993. He then married Janet White and she passed away in 2018.

Bob is survived by his two children: Michael L. (Donna) Cronquist and Tracy G. (Robert) Wells; grandchildren: Brenda (Brad Daugherty) Britton, Christopher (Lena) Wells, Lindsay (Steve) Centofanti and Derek (Katelynn Bobst) Wells; great grandchildren: Shawna Britton, Brandon Britton, CJ Wells, Zachary Wells, Braxton Wells and Kathleen Bobst.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Gerner-Wolf Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington, Port Clinton, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the funeral home. Interment will be at Catawba Island Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Aviation Museum, 3515 E. State Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be expressed at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com