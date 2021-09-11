Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert L. "Bob" Cronquist
FUNERAL HOME
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH

Robert "Bob" L. Cronquist

May 24, 1929 - Sep. 8, 2021

PORT CLINTON, OH - Robert "Bob" L. Cronquist, age 92, of Port Clinton, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Glens Falls, NY on May 24, 1929 to Oscar and Jennie (Dickinson) Cronquist. Bob graduated from Albany Business School and later enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for 20 years. His military career took him to many places, including: Morocco, Illinois, Texas, Turkey, Mississippi and New Hampshire. After he retired from the Air Force he worked for Sugar Rock Harbor and Chaffee's Marina as a mechanic.

He met and married Marjorie (Horvath) Cronquist in 1949. She passed away in 1993. He then married Janet White and she passed away in 2018.

Bob is survived by his two children: Michael L. (Donna) Cronquist and Tracy G. (Robert) Wells; grandchildren: Brenda (Brad Daugherty) Britton, Christopher (Lena) Wells, Lindsay (Steve) Centofanti and Derek (Katelynn Bobst) Wells; great grandchildren: Shawna Britton, Brandon Britton, CJ Wells, Zachary Wells, Braxton Wells and Kathleen Bobst.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Gerner-Wolf Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington, Port Clinton, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the funeral home. Interment will be at Catawba Island Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Aviation Museum, 3515 E. State Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be expressed at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH
Sep
14
Service
10:30a.m.
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington St., Port Clinton, OH
Funeral services provided by:
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
When I moved into the neighbor hood beside Janet, Bob, and Clyde, I soon realized that it was just like living beside family. We shared the love of great music. We all loved to 'hang out' and spin yarns. Bob had more stories to tell than I did. Janet had some great conversation as well. Another common bond we discovered was our love of exploring Nugents on my golf cart. Clyde thought the cart was way better than long walks with his Mom. I became a self appointed music man in their lives. I am deeply sadened by Bob's passing. I know he is in a great place now. I will just have to learn to cope, missing a true friend. Love you Bob, say hello to Janet for me........
Larry Findley
Friend
September 13, 2021
Bob was a wonderful and caring person. He loved and cared for our mother every minute they were together. Thankyou Bob!
Richard and Diane White
September 11, 2021
Richard and Diane White
September 11, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results