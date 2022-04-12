Menu
Robert A. Fisher
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
Robert A. Fisher

Dec. 8, 1934 - April 8, 2022

INDIAN LAKE - Robert A. Fisher, 87, of Hyde Point Rd., passed away Friday morning, April 8, 2022, at Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Born on December 8, 1934, in Manhattan, he was the son of the late Lester and Rose (Unger) Fisher. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War in the Heavy Mortar Company 22 Infantry earning the National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

He married the love of his life, MaryAnn Daly on May 27, 1967, in Babylon, NY. Mary Ann passed away on May 3, 2018.

Robert was employed as a Senior Engineering Aide for the Town of Babylon Highway Department for many years prior to his retirement in June of 1985.

Following his retirement, he and Mary Ann moved to Indian Lake where they enjoyed stamp and coin collecting. In earlier years, he enjoyed traveling. He was a member of the Parker-Benton American Legion Post 1392, Indian Lake and a communicant of St. Mary's Church.

Robert was predeceased by his parents; his wife; siblings: Richard, George, Lester, and John Fisher.

Survivors include his sons: Robert (Nora) Fisher of Oceanside, CA, Richard Fisher and Scott Fisher both of Copiague, NY; brothers: Joseph Fisher of Rome, GA and Terry (Virginia) Fisher of Wappingers Falls, NY; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Tuesday, April 12, 2022 (today) from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Rte. 30, Indian Lake.

Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Benton Cemetery, Indian Lake.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be directed to The Parker-Benton American Legion Post 1392, PO Box 699, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or to St. Mary's Catholic Church, PO Box 332, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Post-Star on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
6357 State Rte. 30, Indian Lake, NY
Apr
12
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
6357 State Rte. 30, Indian Lake, NY
