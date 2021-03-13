Robert "Bob" Fred Gerber

Sept. 25, 1934 - Mar. 11, 2021

HEBRON - Robert "Bob" Fred Gerber, 86, of Hebron, passed away Thursday morning, March 11, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 25, 1934 to Elizabeth Bruning Wangemann and Fred Gerber.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; his son, Robert, Jr. (Christine), daughter, Christine Elizabeth (John); his beloved granddaughters: Jessica and Melissa; and great grandson Oliver; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate until 1954. He was a Cabinetmaker and owned P&W Cabinetmakers in Manhattan, NY, which he later moved to Salem, NY.

Bob loved to fish and scuba dive in his younger years. In his later years, Bob took up hand carving and enjoyed leaving wood shavings all over the house. He was a dog lover and, although he wouldn't freely admit it, cats too. He cherished all his many dogs over the years and derived comfort from them in his final days.

The family would especially like to thank Reverend Laura Mitchell of Hebron Presbyterian Church and High Peaks Hospice for their support during his final weeks.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.