Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Fred "Bob" Gerber
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
19 East Broadway
Salem, NY

Robert "Bob" Fred Gerber

Sept. 25, 1934 - Mar. 11, 2021

HEBRON - Robert "Bob" Fred Gerber, 86, of Hebron, passed away Thursday morning, March 11, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 25, 1934 to Elizabeth Bruning Wangemann and Fred Gerber.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara; his son, Robert, Jr. (Christine), daughter, Christine Elizabeth (John); his beloved granddaughters: Jessica and Melissa; and great grandson Oliver; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate until 1954. He was a Cabinetmaker and owned P&W Cabinetmakers in Manhattan, NY, which he later moved to Salem, NY.

Bob loved to fish and scuba dive in his younger years. In his later years, Bob took up hand carving and enjoyed leaving wood shavings all over the house. He was a dog lover and, although he wouldn't freely admit it, cats too. He cherished all his many dogs over the years and derived comfort from them in his final days.

The family would especially like to thank Reverend Laura Mitchell of Hebron Presbyterian Church and High Peaks Hospice for their support during his final weeks.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to the Hebron United Presbyterian Church, 3153 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Bob sorry for your loss you and your family are in our prayers
Robert Nailor
March 14, 2021
Your heart has been broken in the most painful way. May you be comforted in the light of love today and during the tough road ahead. Each life is touched by others. With some, the touch is warm and loving and lingers forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you every day.
Margaret Getty-Keyes
March 14, 2021
So sad to here of Bob´s passing. He was a wonderful man. Our condolences to your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joe and Jean Podwyszynski
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results