Robert Henry Pratt

Nov. 27, 1941 - Oct. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Robert Henry Pratt, 78, went into the arms of his father, mother and grandparents, Arthur and Matilda Kreppein, on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Born on November 27, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Henry and Hildagard (Kreppein) Pratt.

Robert graduated from Hudson Falls High School, where he excelled in sports. During his high school years, he was the number one quarterback on the football team. He enjoyed his football, baseball and basketball.

Robert was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and great uncle. He looked forward to seeing Lucas and Riley, who would often visit him. Robert had such a smile on his face, every time they came to visit and give him a big hug.

Besides his parents, Henry and Hilda (Kreppein) Pratt, he was predeceased by his sisters: Diane Salmon, Barbara Kilmartin and his brother, Larry and his wife, Deborah (St. Andrew) Pratt.

Survivors included his brother, David Pratt and his wife, Theresa; his sisters: Theresa Ibbotson and her husband, Craig, Martha Pratt, Kay Fischer and her fiance, Lawrence Blackman and Susan Pecue; his brothers in law: Richard Kilmartin and Michael Pecue; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Grand at Barnwell Rehab Center for the compassion and wonderful care given to Robert during his stay.

Burial at Union Cemetery will be private at a later date.

Robert's family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205 or the William Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd, Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084-4153.

